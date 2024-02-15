Julio Rodriguez Fantasy Outlook: When should you select the Mariners superstar in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts?

Julio Rodriguez has emerged as one of the most electrifying talents in the MLB. The Seattle Mariners outfielder has dazzled fans since his debut on April 8, 2022. His combination of speed and power, as well as his infectious personality, has not only helped him gain notoriety on the field but made him a beloved figure off the field.

The man known as J-Rod has been one of the most effective producers throughout his two years in the majors. So far through his MLB career, Julio Rodriguez has played in 287 games, posting a career .279 batting average with 60 home runs, 178 RBIs, and 62 stolen bases.

"Julio Rodriguez is 34th in baseball in fWAR since 2021. He made his debut in 2022." - @LO_Mariners

This level of production has not only made him a two-time All-Star but also one of the most valuable players when it comes to fantasy baseball. Thanks to his stolen base ability and his home run power, Rodriguez has emerged as a true force in fantasy baseball. The only question surrounding him this season is how early is too early to select him in fantasy baseball drafts.

Julio Rodriguez is a first-round talent who COULD fall into the second round in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

Entering 2024 fantasy drafts, the consensus number one pick all offseason has been Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves. Following him is some combination of Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, Freddie Freeman, and Juan Soto.

All of the players mentioned above have been proven commodities in fantasy baseball leagues for years and will likely continue to do so in 2024. Enter Julio Rodriguez, who has the upside and potential to finish in a similar fashion as the players mentioned above.

"Could 2024 be the year of Julio Rodriguez? @MarinersLifer looks at 2 things that could hold him back, as well as 3 reasons he will win MVP this year." - @SodoMojoFS

The young Seattle Mariners superstar will need to improve his discipline at the plate, as well as his batting average if he hopes to have a top-five fantasy season. However, if he can do that, he could provide owners with top-five value late in the first round or somewhere in the second round.

An improved batting average combined with his home run-hitting abilities and stolen base numbers would make Julio a bona fide top-tier fantasy superstar. If there is one player who could challenge Ronald Acuna Jr. for the top spot, J-Rod has all the tools to put up a fight, things just need to fall into place. Draft Julio wherever you can because Year 3 might be a special one.

