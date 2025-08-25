Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend Jordyn Huitema drops 1-word reaction to Sofia Huerta breaking NWSL record

Julio Rodriguez has been performing well on offense and defense on the diamond for the Seattle Mariners' playoff push. Meanwhile, Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jordyn Huitema, is doing the same on the soccer field for the Seattle Reign.Huitema, the reigning NWSL Player of the Week, secured a goal for the Reign with a header against the Houston Dash on Monday. Yazmeen Ryan had given the lead for the Dash in the 47th minute before Huitema equalized from an assist from Sofia Huerta.With the assist, Huerta became the outright record-holder for most assists with 32. She already held the record, tied with retired NWSL forward Jessica McDonald at 31. Notably, Huerta is a defender, making the record more impressive.Reacting to the impressive feat, Huitema re-shared Reign's Instagram post on her Instagram story on Monday.&quot;Yupppp,&quot; she captioned the post, tagging Huerta.&quot;Jordyn Huitema's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/jordynhuitema]Huerta has been playing for the Reign since the 2020 season. She played for the French Premier League team Lyon in the 2024-2025 season, on loan from Reign, and won the league title. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Reign currently occupies the sixth spot in the NWSL points table. The top eight teams qualify for the playoffs, and Huitema and Co. have nine more games to play.Up next for them is a matchup against San Diego Wave, the third-placed team, on Friday. Wave lost their previous game to Racing Louisville 1-0.Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend Jordyn Huitema earns teammate's praiseAlthough Sofia Huerta stole headlines with her record-breaking feat, Jordyn Huitema rightfully earned the &quot;Player of the Match&quot; honors for the Seattle Reign after their victory over Houston Dash.Huitema's header certainly impressed Claudia Dickey, the Reign's goalkeeper. Dickey re-shared NWSL's Instagram video post highlighting the goal, tagged Huitema, and captioned the post:&quot;Go crazy J&quot;Claudia Dickey's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/claudiadickey_]Dickey spent her entire NWLS career with the Reign, who drafted her 20th in the 2022 NWLS draft. She was a backup in her first season, making her debut for the team the following season.Jordyn Huitema joined the Reign around the same time as Dickey. She transferred from the French giants Paris Saint-Germain to the Reign in June 2022. Huitema's move was motivated by a desire to get more playing time, which she now enjoys with the Reign.Internationally, Huitema represents Canada. She was part of the squad that won the gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.