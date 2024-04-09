Julio Urias News: Ex-Dodgers star facing 5 charges from Los Angeles City Attorney stemming from alleged domestic violence incident last year

It's been a dramatic fall from grace for former World Series champion Julio Urias. Once viewed as one of the top pitching prospects for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Urias' future in the MLB remains in question following an alleged domestic violence incident last season.

Expand Tweet

"Urías has been charged with five misdemeanors for a domestic violence case dating back to Sept. 2023, when he was arrested after an alleged altercation with a woman outside of BMO stadium after an LAFC match." - @kcalnews

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 27-year-old is reportedly facing five different charges from a Los Angeles City Attorney, according to TMZ. According to the report, Julio Urias is facing several charges, including spousal battery, domestic battery, false imprisonment and assault.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was arrested last September following an alleged domestic violence incident outside the BMO Stadium during an Inter Miami and LAFC football game. The alleged incident came following a dispute during the event, with Urias reportedly getting physical with his partner Daisy, leading to his arrest.

The arrest came during the highly publicized event, which was the result of football icon Lionel Messi being in Los Angeles. The incident spawned after a dispute started following Urias' interactions with female fans.

It was following this argument that the former Dodgers pitcher reportedly got "physical" with his partner, leading to his arrest.

Expand Tweet

"Former Dodger Julio Urias charged with five misdemeanors stemming from 2023 arrest" - @latimessports

Although the Los Angeles District Attorney rejected the notion of a felony charge, the misdemeanor charges were deemed necessary. It remains to be seen what the outcome will be for Urias as he remains on administrative leave from the MLB.

It remains unclear if Julio Urias will be able to continue his MLB career

An unrestricted free agent, Urias remains one of the top names remaining on the open market. Nevertheless, even if he's cleared of any charges, it's unclear whether any team will be willing to take a chance on the former Los Angeles Dodgers star.

There have been many MLB players who have been involved in domestic violence situations, with the outcomes varying. Some have been linked to domestic violence cases and continued their careers but not all.

Some notable players who have been linked to domestic violence charges include former Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna, Aroldis Chapman and Marcell Ozuna. The fact that some of them remain in the MLB while others are not, makes Julio Urias' future rather cloudy.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.