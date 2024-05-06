Julio Urias News: MLB expected to hand down lengthy suspension to former Dodger star in relation to assault case, per insider

After some months of consideration, MLB has reportedly decided to hand Julio Urias a suspension. Although the former Dodgers pitcher is a free agent, the suspension and subsequent reputational damage is bound to present adverse effects on Urias' career.

According to Jon Heyman's writings in USA Today, MLB is on the brink of announcing a lengthy suspension targeting Urias. News comes after the 27 year-old pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic battery case against his wife on May 2.

"Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías faces five misdemeanors, including spousal battery and assault, stemming from a domestic violence incident in September 2023. This marks his second instance of violent behavior, potentially leading to a lengthy suspension." - All Sports

The incident leading to the legal action came last September. According to bystanders, Urias assaulted his wife outside of BMO Stadium, home of MLS' LA Galaxy.

A native of the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa, Urias was sentenced to 36 months of summary probation and 30 days of community service and will be mandated to attend a 52-week domestic violence counselling course.

Up until Julio Urias became a free agent after the 2023 season, he was considered one of the best pitchers, not just on the Los Angeles Dodgers, but in all of MLB. After posting a league-best 20 wins in 21, Urias went on to post a 2.16 ERA in 2022, a figure that led all starters that season.

It's not the first time that Urias has found himself in the news of transgressions of this kind. In 2019, the left=hander was suspended for 20 games after assaulting his girlfriend outside a Los Angeles mall. Although he faced no criminal charges, Urias had to complete a 52-week corrective course.

Julio Urias' MLB career hangs in the balance

Despite hitherto being considered one of the top pitchers in the league, Urias' reputation has suffered damage that is likely permanent. Although his issue are serious, the prosecutor's office refrained from filing felony charges, with ESPN quoting a statement, saying:

"(Urias) pulled her by the hair or shoulders, but neither the victim's injuries nor the defendant's criminal history justify a felony filing."

Based on other such instances of assault-related disciplines like former New York Yankees' pitcher Domingo German's 81-game suspension in 2020, it's unlikely that Julio Urias will ever be viewed in the same positive light as he was just a few years ago.

