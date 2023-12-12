Julio Urias Update: DA's office contemplating criminal charges against former Dodgers ace as police wrap up investigation

On September 3, former LA Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested outside an LA Galaxy game in LA. At the time, the 27-year old was arrested on domestic violence grounds, and taken into custody.

Although the Mexican was released after posting a $50,000 bail the following morning, he is far from recused from the incident. On December 12, the case against Urias entered a new stage.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Julio Urias update" - Sportskeeda Baseball

The LAPD has sent Urias' case to the Los Angeles Country district attorney's office. After being presented with the completed legal report of the incident, the DA's office will now be tasked with determining whether or not a case exists to press charges against Urias.

A native of Sinaloa, Urias had been pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2016 before entering free agency this year. However, it has only been in the last number of years that the left-hander has gained attention as an elite arm, which surrounds the ongoing investigation with all the more intrigue.

In 2021, Urias made the transition to the rotation, and it worked out incredibly well for him. In 32 starts, Urias went 20-3 with a 2.96 ERA, striking out 195 batters over 185 innings to finish seventh in Cy Young voting. In 2022, Urias posted a 2.16 ERA, which was the lowest figure in the NL.

Expand Tweet

"Julio Urías, 94mph Fastball and 83mph Curveball, Overlay." - Pitching Ninja

Before the legal troubles of September, Urias was 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA. Following the incident, Urias was placed on administrative leave by his team, and became a free agent in November. His was one of several off-field scandals that rocked the baseball world in 2023, such as Yankees' pitcher Domingo German's own domestic assault case and Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco's alledged innapropriate relationship with a minor.

News of the developing investigation is also set against the backdrop of the Dodgers' deal with Shohei Ohtani. The ten-year, $700 million deal is the largest in sports history, but it is not clear whether or not Julio Urias and Ohtani will share any bench time together next year.

Julio Urias' disturbing case is a headache for his team

While the specifics of the case are yet to be divulged, there is no doubt that the Dodgers front office is not happy. Although Urias was a free agent, his team no doubt remained hopeful than these heinous accusations would subside.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.