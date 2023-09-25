Julio Urias update: Latest development further complicates $14,250,000 Dodgers pitcher's life amid investigation

Julio Urias' time in the MLB might well be over. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was earlier arrested on charges of domestic assault against a woman during an MLS game he attended, and further inspection has revealed some shocking facts.

The incident occurred on September 3 when Urias was attending the MLS game between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles FC. The Dodgers pitcher was attending the game with a female partner. There was a major altercation between the two that led to the domestic assault allegations.

NOTE: Viewer discretion is advised because the content might be triggering

The woman he was with tried to leave the event early as she was upset with Urias clicking pictures with female fans. As she tried to leave, Urias pulled her from behind, put his arm around her and slammed her against a fence.

Urias allegedly also swung at her but reports suggest the punch didn't land. Still, the woman was found to be profusely bleeding from her nose. The woman also had deep strangulation marks on her neck and red spots on her face. A stadium staff broke up the two before the woman was escorted out of the arena.

After the incident, the MLB conducted an investigation based on its domestic violence policy and Julio Urias was put on administrative leave.

Julio Urias might never pitch in the MLB again

The investigation is still underway and Urias is expected to appear before a court on September 27. In fact, this wasn't his first incident of felony; the Dodgers starter was arrested for domestic battery for the first time in May 2019.

It is quite expected that a two-time offender like him will be banned by the MLB forever once the investigation concludes. Urias had recently signed a $14.5 million contract with the team but had a mediocre season, recording 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA in 2023.