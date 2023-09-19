Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese have made names for themselves in recent years, and have earned countless brand deals.

The two LSU athletes, who are leading the way in NIL money, have caught the attention of a popular magazine, Sports Illustrated.

Dunne's sister, Julz Dunne, posted a story yesterday on Instagram about the latest edition of the Sports Illustrated magazine:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Judging this magazine by its cover."

The Instagram story went viral, as the latest October cover of the Sports Illustrated magazine featured Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese.

"Judging this magazine by its cover"

Dunne is a member of the LSU Tigers Women's gymnastics team and Reese is an LSU women's basketball star. The October issue of the magazine is titled "The Money Issue."

Reese was instrumental in bringing LSU the National Championship win last summer. Her outstanding efforts won her the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award.

Led by Olivia and Reese, LSU is setting the standard for athletes in women's sports capitalizing on NIL deals.

According to the NIL 100 list, both are worth more than $1.5 million in NIL transactions. Since winning the NCAA tournament, Reese is at $1.7 million, while Dunne is worth $3.2 million.

Olivia Dunne on SI Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue. Dunne is a gymnast and a famous social media figure. She is also a former USA national team member and a current member of the LSU Tiger's women's gymnastics team.

She began gymnastics when she was three years old and is now the highest-paid female college athlete in the country.

Dunne is famous on social media, with 7.8 million followers on TikTok and another 4.4 million on Instagram. Dunne, also known as "Livvy" to her TikTok and Instagram fans, empowers female athletes while bringing good attention to the sport of gymnastics.