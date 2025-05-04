Jung Hoo Lee salutes $151M Giants star after grand slam heroics

The Sam Francisco Giants turned things around in their four-game series after back-to-back wins against the Colorado Rockies to lead 2-1. A 6-3 win for the Giants on Saturday, sets up an intriguing series finale.

Saturday's win for San Francisco came on the back of star third baseman Matt Chapman's clutch performance. Champan smoked a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to overturn the Rockies 3-2 lead in the game.

Chapman, who signed a six-year, $151 million contract extension in September last year, received a shoutout from his teammate Jung Hoo Lee after Saturday's heroics.

"C," Lee wrote in his Instagram story with a salute emoji, resharing the Giants' post for the infielder.

(Image source - Instagram)

The Giants took an early 1-0 lead after Luis Matos' solo home run in the bottom third. The Rockies fought back with a three-run burst at the top of the inning to lead 3-1.

Jung Hoo Lee cut the deficit with an RBI single in the bottom sixth before Matt Chapman went deep for the seventh time this season to clear the bases and drive in four runs.

Matt Chapman's third career grand slam continued Giants' comeback habit

Matt Chapman entered Friday's game going 6-for-43 in his last 13 games. However, the five-time Gold Glove winner has now home runs in consecutive games and highlighted the importance of his hit.

“I felt like I’ve been hitting a lot of balls hard, even in the last month, and just finding gloves sometimes,” Chapman said. “I feel like I’ve been taking a lot of walks, hitting balls hard. It’s nice to have some balls go over the fence.”

Chapman's go-ahead grand slam helped the team to a 6-3 win as the Giants have come back from a two-run run deficit for the 11th time this season. Manager Bob Melvin reflected on the team's fighting spirit, saying:

“Obviously, [Chapman’s grand slam] was the hit of the game, but this is something we’ve been doing for a while now. If we do get down, we don’t really fret. We continue to push and grind on it.”

The consecutive wins improved the Giants to a 21-13 record this season. They will look to make it three wins in a row in the series finale on Sunday to keep up with the Los Angeles Dodgers (23-10) and the San Diego Padres (21-11) in an intense NL West.

