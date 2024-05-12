“Just felt like he could use a day here" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone clarifies Gleyber Torres' exclusion from lineup amid slump

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres has been in a slump lately. His absence from the lineup on Saturday sparked questions among fans.

However, Manager Aaron Boone addressed the situation and clarified that Torres was given a planned day off.

“Just felt like he could use a day here,” said Aaron Boone, as per the Athletic.

Torres has just hit one home run this season and has six RBI. His batting average has also come down to .226, which is almost 47 points less than that of last year, when he had .273.

The stats support Boone's claim that Torres is struggling. He has a slash plate of just .222/.293/.274. He also has a low expected batting average of .210, and the exit velocity of his hits this season are around 88mph.

Last season was better for Torres than this year. He had hit 25 home runs, had an RBI of 68 and also had 13 stolen bases. Clearly, something is off for the hitter.

“Those numbers. I don’t feel so good or happy with those numbers,” added manager Aaron Boone.

However, Aaron Boone and the pitching coach James Rowson may have found the possible reason why Torres has been struggling.

According to them, Torres has weird head movements, which hinder him from seeing the ball. He's not able to hit the balls for another reason: his leg movement. Both Torres and the pitching coach are working on it, though.

Yankees might trade Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres is struggling on the field, leading to rumors of a possible trade. Despite performing well last season, his recent slump has frustrated the Yankees management.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Yankees might explore options to acquire players who can consistently contribute offensively. The Yankees have scouted Caleb Durbin, Roc Riggio, Emmanuel Tejeda and Ben Cowles.

Torres' status as a free agent after this season adds another layer to the situation.

