"Just a girl and her ice cream" - Corey Seager's wife Madisyn turns heads in white backless top for date night with WS MVP husband

Even though Corey Seager has become one of the top players in the MLB, the World Series MVP knows that his life off the field is as important as his on-field success. The Texas Rangers made their way to Philadelphia for their series against the Phillies, which begins on Tuesday, but Monday night was one for him and his wife Madisyn.

The MLB power couple enjoyed their day off by going around Philadelphia, enjoying the sights, and more importantly, the food. Madisyn Seager posted Instagram stories with her husband Corey Seager as they made their way around the city on a date night.

The Philadelphia restaurant Double Knot, where Madisyn and Corey Seager enjoyed dinner

Madisyn, who was wearing a beautiful white backless top, documented the couple's night on the town.

Corey and Madisyn stopped off at the Philly restaurant Double Knot for dinner, sharing a number of delicious bites, including broiled sea bass, wagyu soup dumplings and short rib robatayaki.

Madisyn Seager rocking a gorgeous backless top during the couple's date night

Like any proper date night, Corey and Madisyn Seager finished the night on the town with an ice cream pit stop. According to Madisyn's Instagram story, the couple stopped in at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, picking up a vegan strawberry shortcake ice cream.

Even though the Texas Rangers start a massive series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, it's heartwarming to see a loving couple enjoying their time together in a different city.

Madisyn has been by Corey Seager's side through the highs and lows of his career

The Seagers have been together since they began dating in high school, eventually getting married in 2020 in Tennessee. Madisyn has been there beside Corey throughout his incredible MLB career.

"I blacked out. I had the whole game plan going into it and I don't remember a single thing I said." @coreyseager_5 on his marriage proposal to his longtime girlfriend this offseason and feeling heading into the #Dodgers preseason" - @SportsNetLA

The 30-year-old was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2012 MLB Draft, eventually making his debut in 2015. Since then, Seager has won two World Series titles, earned four All-Star selections and also earned two World Series MVP awards.

