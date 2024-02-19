"Just give him a blank cheque" - Juan Soto's arrival at Yankees spring training spurs excitement in Bronx

The New York Yankees grabbed the headlines late last year after adding All-Star slugger Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres on a one-year deal. Following his high-profile trade, Soto made his way to Yankees spring training for the first time on Sunday.

As he arrived at the Yankees camp in George M. Steinbrenner Field on a rainy Sunday, Soto’s amusing reaction was caught on camera.

"We saw nothing."

Juan Soto's arrival at the spring training complex spurred excitement into the Yankees fanbase who are expecting a bounceback season after last year's underwhelming campaign.

The former Nationals World Series winner met with Yankees manager Aaron Boone for the first time on Sunday since signing with the Bronx Bombers in December 2023.

“Looking forward to having him over here [Monday] and start really getting to know him,” Boone said Sunday afternoon. “But yeah, it was good to see him. You always hope the group that you’re around moves the needle, even for a couple great players.”

Juan Soto adds firepower to underpressure Yankees hitting lineup

Juan Soto's addition to a powerful hitting lineup that includes Yankees MVP Aaron Judge and five-time All-Star Giancarlo Stanton has drawn the interest of plenty of onlookers ahead of the 2024 season.

Reigning AL Cy Young winner and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole paid the highest compliment to the former Padres star, admitting he is 'thankful' to be on the same team as Soto.

“Just a magnificent hitter. Best feel for the strike zone that I’ve ever come across,” said Gerrit Cole. “Man, is he going to be tough to deal with. Having faced him and not really had a ton of success, to be quite honest, very thankful that I don’t have to pitch against him. Very thankful that he’s on our side.”

While Soto's addition enamors the Yankees fans, an anonymous MLB executive believes city rivals New York Mets will come calling once Juan Soto hits free agency.

