"Just too good" - Mike Trout's wife Jessica reacts to hilarious Super Bowl memes on Usher's electrifying halftime show

Three-time AL Most Valuable Player Mike Trout is facing a crucial season ahead. Following the departure of Shohei Ohtani, the center fielder will have to take on the responsibility of leading the Los Angeles Angels. Nevertheless, this has not deterred Trout from utilizing his offseason to the fullest.

Mike and his wife, Jessica, tuned into Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. In response to Usher's half-time performance at the Super Bowl, Jessica Trout shared a related meme that read:

"When you and your friends finally get together after 18 reschedules," to which Jessica added, "The memes out of the SB are just too good."

Jessica Trout was loving the various memes spawned by the Super Bowl

The well-known R&B star treated fans in Las Vegas to a 15-minute performance that included an appearance from singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.

In the latter half of the game, fans witnessed a touchdown from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. to land the team's second championship in as many years.

Jessica has been married to Mike Trout since 2017, and the pair have known each other since their high school days in New Jersey. A teacher by trade, Jessica has been heavily involved in the Los Angeles Angels Baseball Foundation as well as fundraisers related to the Special Olympics.

In early 2020, the pair announced the birth of their first child, a son. Jessica has been a frequent attendee at her husband's various games since his MLB debut in 2011.

Mike Trout is under contract with the Angels until the early 2030s.

Mike Trout and Jessica have raised awareness for suicide prevention

Note: The following content can be triggering.

In 2018, Jessica's brother Aaron, who was one of Trout's best friends, unfortunately took his own life (via a self-inflicted gunshot). The tragedy took a toll on the family, but also moved both Jessica and her husband to involve themselves in a variety of mental health causes.

Back in 2020, Trout had said in a pre-season videoconference (via LA Times):

“Losing Aaron was probably the toughest thing to happen to me in my life."

Praising the efforts of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), Jessica had said in an email:

“It definitely opened my eyes to how severe and widespread this issue is, and was a learning experience for us. AFSP is a great source of information for family and friends who have a loved one that is struggling as well as a hub for available resources for those currently in the fight with mental health and suicide or grieving the loss of a loved one.”

