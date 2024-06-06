"Just hasn’t clicked yet” - D-backs' Jordan Montgomery reflects on lower pitching velocity amid tough 2024 campaign 

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery has been having a tough 2024 season. He has been finding it hard to find his footing on the mound, especially after his most recent performance against the San Francisco Giants.

On Wednesday, the D-backs lost, 9-3 against the Giants at Chase Field. Montgomery alone gave up six runs on seven hits in two innings he pitched. With a 6.80 ERA, he gave three walks while striking out one.

Although, Jordan Montgomery's pitch speed was higher than his usual this season but still lower than last year. Despite feeling physically stronger, he is still trying to figure out why his speed hasn't returned to its previous level:

“Definitely been searching for it. I’m stronger than I’ve ever been. Don’t really know what it is, just hasn’t clicked yet,” Montgomery said.

After Montgomery left the mound, three more pitchers faced the Giants' batters. Logan Allen and Bryce Jarvis didn’t give any runs in the five innings they pitched. However, after Brandon Hughes took the mound, he gave up three runs on four hits with three walks and one strikeout.

The Arizona Diamondbacks started their 1-0 lead in the first inning with Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s single. In the fourth inning, Joc Pederson walked Jake McCarthy and scored a run.

After Pavin Smith’s solo home run in the fourth, the D-backs bats froze. Arizona is ranked fourth in the NL West with a 29-33 record.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo confident in Jordan Montgomery despite recent struggles

Jordan Montgomery spent most of the 2024 offseason on free agency and eventually signed a one-year, $25 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Discussing about his recent setback performance, manager Torey Lovullo said (via MLB.com):

“I know that he's gonna figure this out, and we're gonna continue to coach him up and push him in the right direction. That's all we know how to do here. I could see that he was really frustrated and nothing seemed to be going the way he wanted it to. And getting into that mindset, it’s tough to execute and to keep going.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks lost their four-game winning streak with their recent loss to the Giants. The D-backs will start a four-game series against the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

