To say that Josh Donaldson is struggling is an understatement. The former American League MVP hasn't had a postseason to brag about as he's only batting .211/.375/.211 with just four hits against nine strikeouts.

In Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros, Donaldson walked once and struck out thrice in as many at-bats. This drew the ire of New York Yankees fans far and wide — especially from Emmy Award-winning director Randy Wilkins.

Randy Wilkins @pamsson Just hopping on here to say Josh Donaldson is a total waste of an at bat every single time. He’s truly an automatic out at this point. Just hopping on here to say Josh Donaldson is a total waste of an at bat every single time. He’s truly an automatic out at this point.

"Just hopping on here to say Josh Donaldson is a total waste of an at bat every single time. He’s truly an automatic out at this point." - @ Randy Wilkins

Randy Wilkins is from the Bronx and a die-hard Yankees fan. With Donaldson's struggles being highlighted and the third baseman not being able to turn things around, more and more people share the same sentiment as the director.

Josh Donaldson's postseason career

Former AL MVP Donaldson only has four hits in 19 at-bats this postseason.

The 36-year-old third baseman is in his eighth postseason appearance. Donaldson is a decent hitter in the postseason. He holds a career slash line of .254/.340/.408 with five home runs and 16 RBIs.

The third baseman's statistics were even better during the ALCS as in three series appearances, Donaldson holds a .273/.337/.477 line with two home runs and six RBIs.

With the pitching prowess that the Houston Astros have on their staff, the former AL MVP will be relied upon to deliver on the power in the middle of the Yankees batting order.

Poll : 0 votes