“Just keep swinging the bat” – Aaron Judge says staying patient was key as Yankees captain hits first home run of 2024

It was only a matter of time before New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge clubbed his first home run of the 2024 season. The 6-foot-7 outfielder did just that on Wednesday afternoon, launching his first homer of the year against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Aaron Judge hit his first home run of the year to the pool deck off Merrill Kelly." - @alexjweiner

The 2021 American League MVP took a pitch from Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly deep. Aaron Judge's first home run of the season ended up near the pool deck area at Chase Field, sending the crowd into a flurry to try and grab the baseball.

Although it has taken the Yankees slugger seven games to hit one out of the park, Judge knew there was no need to panic. Following the Yankees' 6-5 victory over the Diamondbacks, Judge explained that remaining patient and waiting for the right pitch is always key when it comes to being successful at the plate.

"Just keep swinging the bat," Judge said, explaining that he just needed to stick to his approach and take the walk if he did not see a good pitch. Thanks to the loaded Yankees lineup, Judge said the key is to get on base and allow the players batting after him to do their jobs.

"Just keep swinging the bat. - Aaron Judge on his big day at the plate" - @YESNetwork

It was only a matter of time for Judge to slug his first home run of the season. Since becoming a full-time player for the New York Yankees in 2017, Judge has been one of the most prolific home run hitters in the MLB. His best showcase of this power came in 2022 when he broke Roger Maris' AL single-season home run record by hitting an incredible 62 home runs.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees are now 6-1 even though his power numbers are down

One of the reasons why the New York Yankees captain was unbothered by the fact that he had not hit a home run before Wednesday is likely because the team has been on fire. The Bronx Bombers sit atop the American League East with an impressive 6-1 record.

Thanks to the additions of Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Marcus Stroman (among other players) the Yankees find themselves as a legitimate contender in the AL to reach the World Series.

