“Just keep the top three DJ, Soto, me” - Yankees star Aaron Judge gives a message to Aaron Boone regarding team's batting order in 2024 

New York Yankees’ captain Aaron Judge made headlines during his recent charity gala where he disclosed his preferred batting order for the upcoming 2024 season, sending a clear message to manager Aaron Boone.

In response to a fan’s question about his desired spot in the lineup for 2023, Judge confidently asserted:

"Just keep the top three, DJ, Soto and me, and we’ll get it going for them."

The statement hints at Judge’s vision of batting third, with DJ LeMahieu leading off and Juan Soto following in the lineup.

Manager Aaron Boone has previously expressed his intention to have Judge in the No. 3 spot, hitting after Soto, with the expectation that the duo will provide a powerful combination for the Yankees. Boone emphasized the potential of having Aaron Judge and Soto hitting consecutively for the majority of the season.

While the leadoff position is yet to be finalized, Boone mentioned DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres and Alex Verdugo as potential options. The skipper highlighted the balance in the lineup, emphasizing the excitement surrounding having four or five left-handed hitters, allowing for strategic alternations.

From a defensive perspective, Judge is anticipated to be the starting center fielder on Opening Day, flanked by Verdugo and Soto. Boone has discussed the possibility of occasionally using Judge in left field to accommodate Trent Grisham, a skilled defender and the team’s fourth outfielder.

Aaron Judge hosted a gala for his charity All Rise Foundation

Off the field, Aaron Judge’s impact extends beyond the game. The towering 6-foot-7 outfielder has been actively involved in philanthropy through his All Rise Foundation. Established in 2016, the foundation aims to inspire and engage youth, focusing on creating opportunities and fostering positive decision-making.

Aaron Judge recently received the Roberto Clemente Award for his contributions to society.

Judge’s philanthropic efforts were recently recognized with the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, highlighting his commitment to making a difference in the community. According to Judge, his dedication to giving back resonates with his mother’s values, encouraging young people to make responsible decisions and become contributing citizens.

As the Yankees gear up for the 2024 season, Aaron Judge’s clear batting order preference sets the stage for an exciting lineup, combining power, skill and strategic balance. Fans will be eager for the start of the season to see if Judge’s vision for the top three will indeed be the driving force behind the Yankees’ success.

