Oakland Athletics legend and two-time World Series champion Mark McGwire has transferred his baseballing genes to his son, Max McGwire. Mark, like his father, is a first baseman as a junior playing for the San Diego Toreros in D1 baseball.

Mark McGwire was an electrifying figure inside the diamond who played 12 seasons with the A's, claiming a World Series title in 1989. He spent his final four seasons as a player in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals, smashing a whopping 583 home runs in the span of 16 years with a healthy batting average of 0.263.

Mark McGwire didn't stop there, as he transcended his baseball acumen into coaching roles with the Cardinals in 2010–12, then the LA Dodgers in 2013–15 and the Padres from 2016 to 18.

Max McGwire sees Mark as his role model and had some heartfelt words for his father. When asked about what his father meant to him, Max told FOX:

"Greatest man I’ve ever known. He’s the most humble person, he’s my role model. Just learning from him, watching him — it’s something I’ll never forget and something I’m forever grateful for."

The 6'2" brute hunky first baseman was asked how he embraces fame since being the son of a former superstar. Max replied:

"I’ve gotten use to it, I mean it’s not that annoying, I’ve seen it all sorts of different times. Autograph seekers or just people at school or in the stands, it’s normal."

The former first baseman for the Oklahoma Sooners in D1 baseball transferred to the USD Toreros as a sophomore, but Tommy John surgery kept him out of action for the entire campaign last season. Max McGwire is thrilled to be back with his squad for this week's home opener.

“I’ve have so much fun on the ball field it’s something I missed this past year,” he said. Anyway I can help this team win. It’s a blessing. I can’t wait to get back out there.”

Mark McGwire hit a record-setting 62 home runs in the 1998 MLB season

Mark McGwire broke Roger Maris' long-standing MLB record of 61 home runs in a season on September 8, 1998, while hitting for the Cardinals. He hit his 62nd home run of the year, which came against the Chicago Cubs and Sammy Sosa.

Baseball fans called the stretch of play between Mark McGwire, Cubs outfielder Sosa, and Seattle Mariners outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. the 1998 MLB home run record chase or the "Summer of Swat." This came to an end on that historic night as "Big Mac" settled the discussion of the home run king once and for all.

