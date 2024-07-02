“Just a little Harry Potter scar” - Mets' Brandon Nimmo opens up on his bizarre hotel room injury

When New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo arrived at Nationals Park on Monday, his forehead had a cut on it and the reason was a bizarre hotel room injury. Nimmo, who was out of the lineup for the Mets' game against the Washington Nationals, revealed that he fainted in the bathroom at around 5 in the morning.

He said that he was okay but mentioned that he hadn't eaten or slept since last night. Nimmo informed reporters that he felt unwell when he got up. He cramped to the bathroom before passing out. Nimmo didn't know why his forehead was bleeding when he came to his senses.

“Just a little Harry Potter scar,” Nimmo said via Tim Healey.

"I've never fainted," Nimmo said in a separate interview. "There's never been a moment in my life that I, like, cannot get back. It's a weird feeling."

According to the doctors who examined Brandon Nimmo, the reason could be a temporary loss of blood flow to the outfielder's brain, which may have been due to a muscle cramp elevating his heart rate. They also mentioned that anxiety could have also played a role.

"It could happen one time in your life and you could never have to deal with it again," Nimmo said. "I asked them, ‘Is there anything I can do to prevent this from happening again?' And they said, ‘No.' Sometimes, a perfect storm happens. What I understood is ... when the blood pressure drops, your brain just loses the blood for, like, one second. And you're out.

"It probably wasn't very long that I was out. But long enough to fall and do a little bit of damage," Nimmo added.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shares a positive Brandon Nimmo update

MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

On being asked about Brandon Nimmo's condition, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza informed that the outfielder has undergone multiple tests including a CT scan and EKG. However, all the reports have come back negative.

"He went through all the tests this morning," Mendoza told reporters before Monday's game. "Wanted to make sure we weren't missing anything. Luckily everything came back negative, so I think we got lucky there."

Mendoza ruled out concussion after Nimmo's head injury. Jeff McNeil started the game in left field in place of Nimmo.

