Former President Donald Trump once revealed that Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander played golf with him. The Astros visited the White House in 2018 to celebrate their 2017 World Series title. Calling Verlander his friend, Trump said:

"I know Justin. Justin is a friend of mine. Justin and I play golf. I'm a pretty long hitter. This guy is a monster. He said he's a two or a three handicap, but believe me, he's much better than that. He's a +2 or a +3. But we love playing and it was really great. What he wants to do is get back to pitching and I think he's going to have a fantastic year."

Trump congratulated the Astros and also disclosed that he closely watched the New York Yankees series. The Yankees lost 4-3 to the Astros in the ALCS.

"Welcome to the White House, the 2017 World Series champion...the Houston Astros," Trump said in his opening remarks. "And what a team because I watched our Yankees and the Yankees were good and they were tough. They were about as tough as anybody. But you guys were just a little bit tougher."

Verlander is a star MLB player and is currently playing in this year's World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Trump once tweeted about Justin Verlander calling him “very beatable”

Prior to Game 3 of the 2012 American League Championship Series, Trump tweeted about Verlander:

"Verlander is great but very beatable. Does not have a good ERA in playoff games."

Against the Detroit Tigers, his hometown team was trailing by two games.

Throughout his career, Verlander has demonstrated a lot of weaknesses. Prior to that Yankees game in 2012, he had a 4.19 career playoff ERA, which supported Trump's remarks.

With the Detroit Tigers, Verlander made his major league debut in 2005. Prior to the 2017 trade deadline, he remained with the group. He then joined the Houston Astros. He had five wins in a row prior to the postseason. Verlander received the ALCS MVP honors and a share of the Babe Ruth Award when the Astros won the 2017 World Series.

Justin Verlander became the 18th pitcher in MLB history to have 3,000 strikeouts in 2019.

