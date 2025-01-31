Justin Steele's wife finds Bernie Sanders' defense against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s allegations hilarious

Libby, the wife of Chicago Cubs ace Justin Steele, seemingly found a problem with Bernie Sanders' answer when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. alleged that the Vermont senator accepted money from the pharmaceutical industry.

On Wednesday, Libby shared a TikTok video on her Instagram story from the heated verbal exchange between Sanders and Kennedy Jr. at the latter's confirmation hearing.

Screenshot of Libby Steele's Instagram story (Instagram/libbsteele)

Steels's wife captioned it:

"contributions (inside quotes)" with a laugh out loud emoji"

The word was used by Sanders when RFK Jr. said this:

“Bernie, you know, the problem of corruption is not just in the federal agencies. It's in congress too. Almost all the members of this panel are accepting, including yourself, are accepting millions of dollars from the pharmaceutical industry”

As the crowd erupted, siding with RFK Jr., Sanders replied:

“I ran for president like you. I got millions and millions of contributions. They did not come from the executives. Not one nickel of PAC money from the pharmaceutical industry. They came from the workers.”

This was not the first time Steele's wife stated her opinion on political matters. Last week, Libby, who has chronic Lyme disease, urged Donald Trump and RFK Jr. to focus on tackling the disease in light of renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Trump changed the name with an executive order to restore 'American Greatness'.

Justin Steele's wife Libby applauds Senator Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson certainly won the hearts of many, including Justin Steele's wife Libby Steele, with his heartfelt words during Robert F. Kennedy's confirmation hearing.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, Libby shared a TikTok video on her Instagram story of Johnson's speech, captioning it:

"An area of agreement. chronic illness, health" with multiple love emojis.

Screenshot of Libby Steele's Instagram story (Instagram/libbsteele)

Johnson's speech pointed to RFK Jr., who was from the political left, joining hands with the Republican Donald Trump, to tackle a common issue. The Senator highlighted that Americans desperately need unity from opposing political factions to tackle common goals, like finding causes of autism, and chronic diseases.

As for Justin Steele's professional career, the Chicago Cubs have added Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly to their roster. The acquisitions, both from the Houston Astros, will certainly bolster their hopes of getting into the postseason in 2025.

The Cubs missed the 2024 postseason as they finished third behind the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central division.

