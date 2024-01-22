"Justin Verlander has no arm problems, It’s just the signs are there" - When Jack Clark shot PED claims at ex-Tigers star after decline in velocity

In 2022, the then-39-year-old Justin Verlander went 18-4, posting a league best ERA of 1.75 to win the third Cy Young of his career. Regarded as one of the best pitchers of the modern age, Verlander has also mystified observers for his apparent immunity to ageing.

According to one former MLB star, Verlander's sustained success is the result of performance-enhancing drugs. In 2013, two years after Verlander won the MVP and the Cy Young, former MLB player Jack Clark stipulated that PEDs were at play. The former San Francisco Giants player claimed:

"Verlander was like Nolan Ryan, he threw 97, 98, 100 miles an hour from the first inning to the ninth inning. He got that big contract, now he can barely reach 92, 93. What happened to it? He has no arm problems, nothing’s wrong. It’s just the signs are there. The greed ... they juice up, they grab the money and it’s just a free pass to steal is the way I look at it.”

According to Clark, who logged 18 seasons in MLB, claimed that Verlander "juiced up" in order to win his seven-year, $180 million deal with the Detroit Tigers in 2013. The former first baseman claimed that after the deal was done, Verlander's velocity dropped off.

Although Justin Verlander has never tested positive for PEDs, his success at the MLB level is nothing short of staggering. The 40-year-old Virginia-native is the first player ever to win multiple World Series championships, an MVP Award, a Rookie of the Year Award, and three Cy Young Awards.

"Justin Verlander records his 3,000th career strikeout!" - Baseball Quotes

In 2021, while playing for the Houston Astros, Verlander finally underwent Tommy John surgery. However, at the age of 38, he was far older than most pitchers are when they undergo the reconstructive procedure. However, it must be reitterated that Verlander has never been linked to PED use of any kind.

Jack Clark's claims about Justin Verlander are largely devoid of evidence

Although Verlander's MLB career has yielded far more fruitful results than the vast majority of pitchers, there is no credible evidence to suggest that "doping" has been at play.

Instead, Clark's comments just make him look like a sour detractor, taking away from one of the most special arms of the 21st century. If PED use remains unverified, then Justin Verlander will righfully go down as one of the best pitchers that ever was.

