Veteran pitcher Justin Verlander reaffirmed his unwavering dedication to clinching a championship with the New York Mets.

Despite the team's disappointing fourth-place position in the National League East and a 43-50 record as of Tuesday, the 40-year-old remains committed to achieving success with the Steve Cohen-owned side.

Marc Carig @MarcCarig



More good stuff here from ⁦@WillSammon⁩. Mets' Justin Verlander on trade deadline speculation: 'I am committed here'More good stuff here from ⁦@WillSammon⁩. theathletic.com/4701775/2023/0…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mets' Justin Verlander on trade deadline speculation: 'I am committed here' More good stuff here from ⁦@WillSammon" - Marc Carig

⁩In an interview with The Athletic, Verlander passionately expressed his commitment to the organization multiple times, emphasizing the importance of ownership's steadfast support.

The 40-year-old acknowledged the challenging situation but highlighted Cohen's optimism and realism.

"Ownership is a big part," said Verlander. "Their commitment to this franchise is apparent. Even now, Steve's comments the other day. Obviously, we put ourselves in a really tough spot. But he still believes in us. He didn't say that he wants to sell."

Verlander added:

"It seems like he's also an optimist. A bit of a realist also. If we continue to put him in a position (to sell), we have to accept that. But there's no reason to think it's like, abandon ship and sell everything and not try to win going forward. That doesn't seem like his MO. That's a question for him. I remain committed to trying to win a championship here."

The ace pitcher remains resolute in his ambition to bring a championship title to New York. Verlander joined the Mets on a significant two-year, $86,666,666 contract during last offseason's free agency frenzy.

Justin Verlander's arrival hasn't elevated the Mets yet

Following a commendable 101-61 record last year, the Mets had hoped to capitalize on their newfound potential, especially with Justin Verlander bolstering their pitching rotation.

However, the team has encountered struggles both at the plate and on the mound throughout the season, resulting in a precarious position outside the playoff picture.

Verlander has a 3-5 record, a 3.72 ERA, and a 1.23 WHIP over 75.0 innings. While these numbers are respectable, they fall slightly below the veteran’s exceptional standards.

With the MLB trade deadline looming, rumors surrounding Verlander's future have surfaced from various sources in recent days. Given the Mets' current standing and the challenging outlook for the 2023 season, speculations about a potential trade gained momentum.

However, for now, Verlander remains fully committed to the Mets, as the team continues to battle to climb back and compete for a wild-card berth.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault