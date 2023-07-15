New York Mets' veteran pitcher Justin Verlander wore a disappointed look following his team's 6-0 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The Dodgers shut out the Mets as their offense had no answers to the Los Angeles pitchers. After the game Verlander admitted that it was a disappointing start to the second half of the season but also added that they can still go on a roll.

Verlander was acquired by the Mets ahead of the season to bolster their bullpen and also add some experience to the club house. New York started the season with the biggest payroll in the league and with high hopes for the season. Having had an encouraging showing in the 2022 postseason, they expected to improve on it and challenge for the World Series this year.

However, things have not gone according to plan. As the second half of the season kiched off after the All-Star break, the Mets find themselves in fourth place in their division and out of a postseason spot in the NL. The loss to the Dodgers was felt heavily by fans and players alike as they hoped to turn things around.

"It sucks. This was not a good game of baseball in any facet," said Justin Verlander after the game. "But that doesn't mean that we can't go on a roll."

Julio Urias wins pitching battle against Justin Verlander as Dodgers shut out Mets

New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander made a good start to the game on Friday, pitching four perfect innings and shutting out the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, in the fifth, the Dodgers offense managed an RBI single and a two-run double to get them on the board. Meanwhile, Julio Urias led the Dodgers bullpen and went on to have a perfect night by shutting out the Mets offense.

There still remains two more games in the series for the Mets to get something and get their second half of the season up and running.

