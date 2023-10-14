Justin Verlander drops bizarre pre-game routine as Astros pitcher gears up for ALCS opener

In a culinary curveball that has left fans and pundits alike scratching their heads, Justin Verlander, the Astros’ seasoned pitcher, has revealed an eye-brow raising pregame routine ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS against the Texas Rangers.

During a pre-game interview, Verlander revealed that he will be having a Caesar salad and a cheeseburger prior to Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday.

Verlander dropped the bombshell, announcing that he plans to fuel up with a combination that seems more fitting for a dinner than a dugout—a chicken Caesar salad and a cheeseburger, all to be followed by his customary Starbucks run.

Justin Verlander is set to take the mound on Game 1 of the ALCS.

As Justin Verlander takes the mound for his 14th Game 1 start in the postseason, the focus shifts from his unconventional pregame meal to the strategic prowess he brings to Minute Maid Park. The veteran pitcher, chosen by the Astros to open the highly anticipated series, is no stranger to the pressure of playoff baseball. His return to the Astros in August has only bolstered their pitching arsenal, with a noteworthy 7-3 record and a 3.31 ERA in 11 critical starts during August and September.

Verlander will take the mound for the 14th Game 1 of his career.

Justin Verlander’s journey in the postseason has been marked by standout performances, including crucial wins against the Mariners and D-Backs, where he allowed only one earned run in 13.0 innings. The victory against the Twins in Game 1 of the ALDS showcased his mastery, throwing 6.0 scoreless innings and marking his 17th postseason triumph, trailing only behind the legendary Andy Pettitte.

Now adorned with the title of the current Cy Young of the American League, Verlander steps onto the mound with the hope og giving the Astros an edge in their quest for another Fall Classic. As the Astros and the Rangers engage in the playoff showdown, Verlander’s bizzarre pregame meal takes a backseat to the anticipation of his pitching prowess and the pivotal role he plays in steering the Astros toward postseason glory.