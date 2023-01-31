Justin Verlander, a veteran pitcher with over a decade of experience in the MLB, is excited to work with one of the league's most respected managers in Buck Showalter.

With a proven track record of success and a wealth of knowledge in the game, Showalter is expected to bring out the best in Verlander and help him reach new heights in his career.

He accepted his third Cy Young Award at the 2023 Baseball Writers' Association of America awards for his performance last season and is set to join the New York Mets after entering free agency during the offseason. The 9-time All-Star pitcher took a moment to share his excitement at joining the Mets in his acceptance speech.

Speaking about his new manager, Buck Showalter, he said:

"I've had the pleasure of playing for some great Hall of Fame managers in my career and I really look forward to having the opportunity to play for, in my opinion, another one. So thank you."

Throughout his career, Verlander has played under several Hall of Fame managers, including Jim Leyland and A.J. Hinch, and is eager to add Showalter to that list. He is known for his strong leadership skills and his ability to get the best out of his players.

With Verlander's impressive track record and Showalter's reputation for success, the pair are poised to make a great impact with the Mets.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Justin Verlander opened his Cy Young Award acceptance speech with kind words for Buck Showalter:



"I've had the pleasure of playing for some great, Hall of Fame managers in my career, and I really look forward to having the opportunity to play for, in my opinion, another one." Justin Verlander opened his Cy Young Award acceptance speech with kind words for Buck Showalter:"I've had the pleasure of playing for some great, Hall of Fame managers in my career, and I really look forward to having the opportunity to play for, in my opinion, another one." https://t.co/Xo96iizazz

Does the addition of Justin Verlander make the Mets contenders for the World Series?

The New York Mets made one of the biggest signings of the off-season when they landed veteran Justin Verlander in a 2-year, $86.6 million deal. Along with the deals completed with Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz, the Mets roster is starting to look formidable.

They also signed six-time Japan Series champion Kodai Senga and veteran Jose Quintana. Having seemingly made all the right moves in the off-season, they will have high expectations for the upcoming season.

Justin Verlander is coming off an outstanding season with the Houston Astros, where he recorded a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings pitched in the regular season. He would go on to win his second MLB World Series title when the Astros beat the Phillies to claim the title.

In addition to his on-field performance, Justin Verlander will also bring a positive presence to the Mets' locker room. He is known for his strong work ethic and leadership skills, and will undountedly have a positive impact on the younger players.

In short, even though the Mets are not outright favorites to win the World Series, they are definitely a team to watch out for.

Poll : 0 votes