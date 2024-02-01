Justin Verlander Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Astros ace in 2024?

Will 2024 be the being of the end for future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander? It remains to be seen how long the 40-year-old pitcher will be able to defy Father Time, however, if one current pitcher can do it, it is Verlander.

The nine-time All-Star remained one of the best pitchers in the MLB last season, however, he did battle through a number of injuries, which could be a sign. Justin Verlander was held to only 162.2 innings last season, and although that number is decent for many pitchers, it's a far cry from the 210+ innings he has continually posted throughout his career.

Justin Verlander will start Game 5 of the ALCS

This will not only raise some questions entering the MLB regular season but also in fantasy baseball leagues. There is no denying that Verlander could be an effective pitcher in 2024 fantasy leagues, but the days of him being a number one pitcher on rosters are seeming like a thing of the past.

This is not a shot at the future Hall of Famer as at 40 years old, he is still a top-tier pitcher in the MLB. However, the growing injury concerns and drop in production last season have some fantasy baseball managers questioning when they should select him in their drafts.

Justin Verlander will likely fall into the middle-rounds in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

It will be important for fantasy baseball managers to not be tempted by Verlander's career achievements and past production when it comes to draft season. While Verlander is arguably the best pitcher of his era, he should no longer be seen as the elite workhorse he has been for over a decade.

The Houston Astros starter should still be a healthy source of wins and strikeouts this upcoming season, but he could see his total innings decline given his age and injury risks. That being said, fantasy baseball managers should be more than happy if they are able to land Justin Verlander in the 7th or 8th rounds of their drafts.

Justin Verlander in 2024

Verlander should be seen as a number two or three pitcher this upcoming fantasy season. If teams are able to pair him with the likes of a top-tier starter like Zack Wheeler or Corbin Burnes, they should reap the rewards of snagging Verlander later in their drafts.

