Houston Astros star Justin Verlander lost a rare Game 1 contest. The Texas Rangers did just enough to earn a 2-0 win in the AL Championship Series opener on Sunday night, with Jordan Montgomery shutting down the Astros.

Verlander acknowledged the Rangers' threat after the Astros' loss in the ALCS opener. As tweeted by Bob Nightengale, Verlander said:

"The problem that presents is that a lineup like that is so deep that you can't focus on a pocket of hitters and say if I don't let them beat me, I'll be good. Every one of their guys has the opportunity to beat you. You've got to be on your game 1-9.’’

The Rangers had beaten the Rays in the Wild Card Series and the Baltimore Orioles in the Division Series to earn a spot in the ALCS for the first time since making back-to-back appearances in 2010–11.

After losing their previous six playoff games versus Toronto in the ALDS in 2015 and 2016, they went on a winning streak. After outscoring the Rangers 39-10 in a three-game sweep in September, where Houston hit 16 home runs, the offense struggled.

When the in-state rivals met in the postseason, things were very different, as they only managed five singles.

A look at Justin Verlander's postseason career

Justin Verlander won World Series in 2017 and 2022, both times with the Astros. He only pitched once this season, against the Minnesota Twins, going six innings without allowing a run, striking out six batters.

Verlander has a career record of 36 postseason appearances, a 3.54 ERA, a 17-11 record and 236 strikeouts. Moreover, he has 18 seasons of MLB experience with the New York Mets, Astros and Detroit Tigers. He has 3,342 strikeouts, a 3.24 ERA, 256 wins and 141 losses.