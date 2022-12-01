Justin Verlander: How many no-hitters has the legendary pitcher recorded?

Justin Verlander has enjoyed one of the most successful MLB careers that a pitcher possibly can. Since bursting onto the scene in 2006 and securing the American League Rookie of the Year, Verlander has continually been one of the top pitchers of his generation.

"Justin Verlander. 101 mph vs. the Yankees in the 2006 postseason at age 23. 98 mph vs. the Yankees in the 2022 postseason at age 39" - David Adler

While he has dominated the league when healthy, the best season of his career may have come in 2022, his 17th season in the majors. At 39 years of age, Verlander delivered one of the most spectacular seasons of his career, finishing the 2022 season with an 18-4 record and an ERA of 1.75. He also racked up 185 strikeouts, helping him secure his third career Cy Young Award.

The biggest surprise, apart from his performance at the age of 39, was the fact that he delivered this season following Tommy John Surgery. The surgery, which used to be known as the death blow to pitchers, has taken strides towards improved effectiveness and recovery time.

However, no one could have predicted how elite Verlander was in 2022. He would go on to add another award to his trophy cabinet, securing the American League Comeback Player of the Year award.

"All-Star. Cy Young. World Series Champion. Now, AL Comeback Player of the Year. What a 2022 for Justin Verlander!" - MLB

Verlander will undoubtedly find himself in the National Baseball Hall of Fame when first eligible, one question being how many of his accomplishments will they be able to fit on his plaque?

A two-World Series champion, three-time Cy Young award winner, and an American League MVP award, Justin Verlander has done it all. Yet, his most impressive accomplishment may be the fact that he is one of only six pitchers to throw three different no-hitters. He joins legends Bob Feller (three), Cy Young (three), Larry Corcoran (three), Sandy Koufax (four) and Nolan Ryan (seven) in that exclusive club.

Justin Verlander's career win/loss record

His overall career win/loss record is an impressive 244-133, while his career ERA sits at 3.24. If those numbers aren't impressive enough, he currently sits 12th all-time in career strikeouts with a whopping 3,198.

Verlander's single-season winning record came in 2011 when he finished the year with a 24-5 record with the Detroit Tigers, eventually going on to win the AL MVP award, as well as the Cy Young.

