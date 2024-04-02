Justin Verlander Injury Update: Astros' All-Star pitcher completes three-inning live batting practice, eyeing minor league assignment

Houston Astros veteran pitcher Justin Verlander may be ready to rejoin the squad soon. He missed the start of the season due to a shoulder injury but is progressing nicely after completing a three-inning live batting practice session on Monday.

The Athletic's Chandler Rome took to X to suggest that a minor league rehab assignment is his next step.

In the recent BP session on Monday, Verlander threw 52 pitches in a pitch-timer-operated session. Before the innings, he warmed up with the 2-minute and 15-second time limit. Verlander spoke to reporters about (via MLB.com):

"This whole process for me, the hardest part of it has been getting to a certain threshold of velocity, and now that I’m at that threshold, where I can max speed, the hardest part has been being able to get there in a short period of time.

"When I got to throwing a bullpen at full intent, it took me a while to get there. It’s like warming an engine up. Every step of the way I had to be cautious and make sure I didn’t overdo it. Now that I feel I can get there, I’m much safer throwing as hard as I can.”

It is anticipated that Justin Verlander will leave Houston for a rehab assignment, probably at nearby Triple-A Sugar Land.

The controlled environment of the rehab session will allow him to gradually build up his arm strength and pitch count. However, the Astros haven't revealed much detail about the assignment, including the specific minor league team and number of starts. Considering Verlander's status as a veteran with a proven track record, the rehab stint is likely to be brief.

Verlander's return is essential to the Astros pitching staff. Despite an outstanding lineup led by Jose Altuve, the loss of their experienced starter has been felt. Verlander's expertise and leadership are important, especially during the playoffs.

Manager Joe Espada discusses Justin Verlander's progress

Joe Espada, the manager of the Astros, has carved a careful plan for Justin Verlander's return after a shoulder injury. Last week Verlander had two successful bullpen sessions showing progress and he is expected to return in early May.

Joe Espada addressed Verlander's progress on Monday (via MLB.com):

"He looked good,” manager Joe Espada said. “He threw around 50-something pitches and I think if he comes back tomorrow feeling well, he should be ready to go out on a rehab assignment. I think he will need more than one [rehab game].”

After Monday's practice session, Espada believes that Justin Verlander will need more minor-league rehabs to increase his pitch count. He went into further detail (via The Houston Chronicle):

“I did not see how hard he threw (Monday), but I was behind home plate and the shape of his pitches looked pretty good, the hop on the fastball was there. So all the qualities that you’re looking for on all his pitches were there."

Justin Verlander's return is essential to the Astros, who bounced back from their 0-4 start with a 10-0 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

