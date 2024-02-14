Justin Verlander Injury Update: Houston Astros legend bares "hiccup" while recovering, return date is still unknown

Another setback has manifested itself at the Houston Astros, this time involving club legend Justin Verlander. The multi-titled All-Star pitcher has suffered a setback on his road to recovery ahead of the new season.

In an interview during the team's Spring Training in West Palm Beach, Florida, Verlander revealed that he initially encountered a "hiccup" during his recovery and is still a few weeks behind schedule.

“I had a little hiccup early on that’s resolved itself, but I have to be really cautious at how I’m building up. I guess my body doesn’t respond the same at 40 as it did at 25. I’m a couple of weeks behind.”

Verlander had a hero's welcome back to the Astros after his brief spell with the New York Mets. After posting a 6-5 record with a 3.15 ERA for the Mets, the legendary hurler performed well in his return to the Lone Star State. He posted a 7-3 record with a 3.31 ERA during the season and a 1-1 record in his three postseason starts.

The problem, however, beckons the Astros. Both Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. are still out due to a Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon injury, respectively. Both pitchers aren't expected to be back at least until June.

Justin Verlander adds to the list of concerns as he admitted a slight setback during his rehab process. The veteran revealed that he wasn't as young as he used to be and will need more time to recuperate making his return date still unknown.

With Justin Verlander out, the Houston Astros need an ace on the mound

After finishing in the top 10 for team ERA last season, the Houston Astros could be handicapped to start the new season with their ace, Justin Verlander, potentially out.

The team has Cristian Javier, Framber Valdez, Jose Urquidy, J.P. France, and Hunter Brown at the helm. However, the team needs a number one pitcher in the lineup.

Javier massively disappointed last season finishing with a 4.56 ERA despite his 10-5 record. This is in comparison to his 2022 season wherein he finished with a 2.54 ERA and an 11-9 record.

The Astros might now look at Valdez to lead the pack as its most consistent hurler on the mound with Verlander's return date uncertain.

