Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's Net Worth in 2022: Where do they rank among the richest celebrity couples?

Justin Verlander seems immune to aging. At 39, the Houston Astros pitcher looks set to win the third Cy Young Award of his career after yet another spectacular season. Verlander's record was 18-4 in the latest season and he has posted an ERA of just 1.75.

Verlander is married to popular model Kate Upton. The pair have been dating since 2014 and have been married since 2017. They kicked off their marriage in style with a lavish ceremony that took place in Tuscany, Italy.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Justin Verlander and Kate Upton’s Grand Slam Adoption charity is having a get together outside Minute Maid Park Justin Verlander and Kate Upton’s Grand Slam Adoption charity is having a get together outside Minute Maid Park https://t.co/OAAIPULEoD

The pair are obviously worth a fortune. Verlander, from his salary along with endorsements and Upton from her fame as an A-list model. So let's take a look at how much the couple is worth in 2022.

Verlander makes an official salary of $25 million per year. His contract expires at the end of the season. However, after this season, it looks like he might get to re-sign with his team.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Verlander earned around $30 million with endorsements and sponsorships between 2017 and 2018. This is when he was still a pitcher for the Detroit Tigers.

Meanwhile, Kate Upton is fantastically wealthy in her own right. Although slightly past her modeling prime, Upton still earns a healthy amount. Forbes estimated that Upton earned around $7 million in 2014. We can only believe that this number has remained relatively steady despite Upton taking on the full-time role of a mother to their daughter, Genevieve.

Brad Galli @BradGalli Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are expecting. Upton posted a photo saying she’s pregnant. Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are expecting. Upton posted a photo saying she’s pregnant. https://t.co/lDrY6ET1Ro

Taking into account the income streams of the pair, Forbes estimates that Upton's net worth is somewhere in the ballpark of $30 million. Also from Forbes, it can be estimated that Justin Verlander is worth about $130 million. Because he is quite possibly the best pitcher in the world today, his name alone carries enough cache to be worth several tens of millions of dollars.

Justin Verlander continues to turn heads in the ALCS

Verlander made the fifth start of his postseason career last night against the New York Yankees. In a stellar appearance, Justin Verlander allowed only one run - a solo shot by Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader. However, following the home run, Verlander settled into his normal self. Verlander finished the game with 11 strikeouts and 6 innings pitched, allowing only one run.

