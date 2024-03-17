Justin Verlander News: Astros ace ramps up bullpen sessions with Opening Day return looming

Justin Verlander will not be ready to start the MLB season. The veteran pitcher is expected to throw a light bullpen session today. If that goes well, he will continue to progress, but he's still not going to be ready by Opening Day. It might be a little while, but he is on the road to a return.

Chandler Rome, the team beat reporter, said via X (formerly Twitter):

"Justin Verlander will throw a light bullpen session today and, if all goes well, could progress to facing hitters in a live batting practice his next time out. Joe Espada intimated that Verlander will need multiple live BPs before pitching in a game."

Justin Verlander is dealing with a shoulder injury, one that knocked him out of his spring ramp up and will cost him some time in the regular season. How long that will be remains to be seen, but he's beginning to start working again.

The Houston Astros have been decimated in the rotation by injuries lately, and Verlander's is perhaps the most harmful. He was expected to start on Opening Day but there's no official timetable for his return now.

Justin Verlander injury update brings mildly positive news

Justin Verlander isn't close to a return, but he is starting the process. He will throw a bullpen session today, the first time he's thrown in a little while as he continues to work towards a return. The next step is live batting practice.

Justin Verlander is working to get back on the mound

He is expected to start throwing live BP if the bullpen session goes well. New manager Joe Espada said that Verlander will require multiple batting practice sessions before he can pitch in a game. It can also be assumed that his first game action will not come in the majors.

This is because rehab games are almost always done in the minors. Additionally, Verlander missed his spring training and is therefore not stretched out and ready to pitch a full MLB workload. It could be a while before he's back, but the process has officially begun.

