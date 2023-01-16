In 2018, American MLB pitcher Justin Verlander opened up about his marriage to best friend Kate Upton a year earlier.

A couple of days after beating the Dodgers in seven games, Verlander and Upton shared their wedding vows in Italy. In an interview with the People, Verlander gushed about his fairytale-like wedding to Upton.

Verlander said that he went gaga over his wife the moment he saw her walking down the aisle. He said:

"It was a very special moment. It was pretty storybook. The moment the gates opened, and I saw her walking down the aisle, I lost it."

"Happy wife happy life! What an amazing beginning to our journey together! @kateupton #justmarried" - Justin Verlander writes in an Instagram post after marrying best friend Kate Upton.

"It's just a crazy dream-come-true moment" - Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander (right) of the Houston Astros

The 39-year-old pitcher was head-over-heels in love with wife Kate Upton and that he looked forward to that day for a long time. Verlander talked about how he was 'blessed' to share the moment with family and friends. He said:

“I’m truly blessed to be able to share these experiences with my best friend, and all our close friends and family were there. It’s such a crazy dream-come-true moment, and two of those happened within a span of a couple days."

The second half of 2017 was extremely eventful for Verlander. He quickly adjusted to being traded to the Houston Astros and crowned champion for the first time in his MLB career before tying the knot with Upton.

"Every day feels like Valentine’s Day with the constant love I get from these two. 💝 Hope everyone has a great vday filled with lots of love!!"- @kateupton shared on Valentine's Day 2022, on Instagram.

Verlander and Upton welcomed an adorable daughter in 2018. The three stay in their Florida home.

