Justin Verlander's brother Ben drops bold prediction on Astros securing 5th straight AL West title even without Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman

Even without Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman, Ben Verlander confidently predicted the Houston Astros to remain the top team in AL West on Monday. A bold claim, given the loss of Tucker to the Chicago Cubs via trade and Bregman's lucrative move to the Boston Red Sox.

The Astros clinched their fourth consecutive AL West title last season with 88 wins, despite numerous injuries impacting their starting rotation and bullpen. Now back and fully healthy with both new and old additions made to the roster, Verlander looks to be all-in on Houston extending its AL West dominance.

He stated as such on Monday's "Flippin' Bats" Podcast, anointing the defending division champs as the team to beat.

"I think the Houston Astros win the American League West once again this year."

Verlander immediately backed his stance up with what the Astros still have in their arsenal, regardless of losing Tucker and Bregman to other teams.

"The lineup is still great," Verlander said. "You still have Jose Altuve. You still have Yordan Alvarez. Christian Walker is a massive upgrade. The loss of Kyle Tucker does hurt, but a big reason I have the Houston Astros winning the division is how much I believe in the piece they acquired for Tucker, Cam Smith."

He appears extremely bullish on the Cubs' top prospect, and it appears the acquisition is primed to make Houston's Opening Day roster after showing out throughout Spring Training.

"I think he can win American League Rookie of the Year. His numbers in Spring Training are absurd. He's hitting over .400 with a 1.300 OPS, a .500 on-base-percentage, and he's done everything possible to make the team and be the everyday right fielder."

Along with having faith in the Astros' offense, Verlander believes the starting rotation helps set the team apart from the rest of the division.

"They have a really solid rotation. I think it's better than the Rangers' rotation over the course of 162. Give me Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco, Spencer Arrighetti, Hayden Wisnewski added in the Tucker trade. Lance McCullers back on the mound for the first time the other day since 2022."

While he also believes the Seattle Mariners possess the AL West's best pitching staff, they did little to improve one of the worst offenses in MLB. In his opinion, Verlander believes it to be a two-team race between the Astros and Rangers.

"Here's the cold hard truth. The Texas Rangers ceiling is the highest. The Astros have the highest floor. With all the question marks the Rangers have, I don't think they will all be answered. There's too many question marks. If everything goes right, they (Houston) win the division."

Verlander closed his take by boldly predicting the winners of the AL Rookie of the Year Award and the American League pennant.

"Cam Smith Rookie of the Year," Verlander proclaimed. "Altuve at the top. Yordan in the middle. Christian Walker's fantastic. Kyle Tucker's not there, I don't care. This team is still good enough to win the American League."

Oddsmakers support Ben Verlander's bold Astros prediction for 2025 season

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Houston lined +125 favorites to defend their AL West title a fifth straight time. This places them ahead of the Rangers (+225), Mariners (+250), Angels (30/1) and Athletics (30/1) on the futures odds which falls in line with his belief the division pennant ultimately comes down to Astros outlasting the Rangers.

The AL pennant odds find DK only listing the Yankees (+330) as shorter favorites to reach the World Series. The Astros (+650) are tied with the Orioles, while the Rangers and Red Sox trail at 9/1. Houston's World Series odds have fattened up to 15/1 from the initial 13/1 opener.

