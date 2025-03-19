Justin Verlander's brother keeps it 100% real about Jose Altuve's glove work in left field

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve is not having the best of time in left field. The club has moved him from second base to corner outfield and his struggles have been evident this spring.

During the Astros' Spring Training game against the Washington Nationals, in what should have been a routine fly ball with an opportunity to throw at the plate, Altuve couldn't track the ball well and dropped the catch as the Nats runners reached home on the error.

Former Astros ace Justin Verlander's brother Ben shared the video of the same play on his socials while giving his verdict on Altuve's transition to the outfield.

"LF is a work in progress for Jose Altuve," Ben wrote on X. "It ain’t easy out there. And I commend him for being so open to this move."

Interestingly, Altuve has never played a position in the outfield in his professional career. However, despite that, to improve the defense at second base combined with the opening in left field due to Yordan Alvarez's exclusive role as DH, the Astros moved their franchise star.

Jose Altuve and his manager offered their view on his LF position

Jose Altuve is making good strides in the outfield, giving manager Joe Espada the confidence to start him there on Opening Day.

Earlier last week, Altuve gave his first-hand experience playing left field. He played seven games at the position by the time he offered his view.

“I feel like every ball I get is going to be a new thing, something I’m going to learn and I’ll make the adjustments for the future,” Altuve said. “We’ve just got to make adjustments quickly and go from there.”

Espada is happy knowing first-base coach Dave Clark is helping him with the adjustment, taking away that the former second baseman wants to learn on the fly.

“I like the fact that when he comes in, he goes straight to Clarkie and wants to know, ‘What could I have done better?’” Espada said. “That’s what Spring Training is for. He’s learning. He [told] me after that, ‘I’m going to stay out there for nine innings.’ That’s the effort I want, that’s the leadership that we’re looking for and that’s Jose Altuve for you in a nutshell.”

It's in the Astros' best interest to give as many reps as possible to Altuve in left field. Meanwhile, Altuve will also improve as he gains experience.

