Justin Verlander's brother laments lack of mainstream baseball coverage ahead of 2025 Opening Day

While veteran pitcher Justin Verlander gears up for his 21st season in the major leagues, his brother Ben has urged mainstream media to cover more baseball this year. While baseball remains the second most popular sport in the country, daytime media still resorts to covering basketball and football more often.

Ad

Following his brother's footsteps, Ben Verlander was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2013. After his playing career ended in 2018, Ben joined FOX Sports as an MLB analyst and also started the Flippin Bats Podcast.

In a recent Tweet shared on X, Verlander says that the country's media are missing out on a huge opportunity by not covering the MLB as extensively as it does other sports:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I’ve never understood why many of the mainstream daytime sports shows don’t talk much baseball. In my opinion it’s a massive missed opportunity."

"Feels like they’re hesitant to test the waters but missing a massive opportunity with a sport that has insane talent and is the 2nd most popular sport in the United States.

Ad

"Young phenom shortstops. Flashy and fun personalities. A modern day Babe Ruth. Yankees and Dodgers both elite. What’re we doing here? Let’s talk baseball every day!"

Just days away from Opening Day, Justin Verlander has given the Giants plenty of reason to be optimistic ahead of the regular season. Despite coming off the worst season of his illustrious career, it is clear that Verlander still has the desire and skill to make a huge impact on the team.

Ad

Giants manager Bob Melvin optimistic of Justin Verlander's season after impressive outing vs Athletics

Justin Verlander recorded his longest outing of Spring Training this year since signing with the San Francisco Giants in January. In Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Athletics, Verlander pitched five innings, allowing one run on a solo homer and recording four strikeouts.

Ad

After the game, manager Bob Melvin was pleased with what he saw, stating:

"Since he’s been to camp, whether it’s bullpens or games, right now, it looks like a really good signing for us."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite showing promising signs, Giants fans will find out what they got in Verlander only after the season starts. The veteran turned 42 this year and has suffered several injuries throughout his career.

Only time will tell if he has enough in his tank to perform at the highest level for one more year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback