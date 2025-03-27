Justin Verlander's brother makes bold AL ROY prediction for Astros prospect, picks Roki Sasaki for NL ROY 

The 2024 MLB Season was a good one for the rookies all around. While two pitchers took home the coveted Rookie of the Year awards for both leagues, position players also competed for the title. With a new Opening Day on the horizon, Justin Verlander's brother Ben took his picks for the ROY for 2025.

New York Yankees' Luis Gil shone last season with a 15-7, 3.50 ERA record, finishing ahead of teammate Austin Wells and Baltimore Orioles' Colton Cowser for the American League Rookie of the Year. On the National League front, it was a close contest between Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill, both of whom showed their brilliance. Skenes won the award in the end after a scintillating 11-3, 1.96 ERA over Merrill and Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers, who came in third.

As per Ben Verlander on the "Flippin' Bats" podcast, new Houston Astros prospect Cam Smith is the current frontrunner for the Jackie Robinson AL ROY. While Los Angeles Dodgers' latest Japanese recruit, Roki Sasaki, coming off enough professional experience from the NPB, will be the headline for the Jackie Robinson NL ROY.

"For American League Rookie of the Year, give me the guy that just officially made the roster for Opening Day for the Houston Astros — Cam Smith did everything you could want to make the team," Verlander said.

"He comes over in the Kyle Tucker trade – a lot to talk about there with the Kyle Tucker trade — but one thing I don't think anybody expected was Cam Smith to come over and then push for an Opening Day roster spot and then do enough to make the Opening Day roster for the Houston Astros. Hats off to Cam Smith. Absolute stud. Congrats to him for making the Opening Day roster.

"My National League Rookie of the Year is Roki Sasaki. After seeing what I saw from him the other day in the Tokyo series — I love this. The guy's nasty," he added.

(from 15:23 mark onwards)

Cam Smith's epic reaction to getting selected to Astros' Opening Day roster

Before the offseason, Cam Smith wasn't even part of the Houston Astros' roster. Now he is going to be an Opening Day roster name for one of the most successful franchises in recent times. When the Astros were dealing Kyle Tucker away to the Chicago Cubs, they seemed to be confident of the returns they were going to get.

His emotions outpoured after he learnt of his selection in the clubhouse, with his mother and family joining him to give him the news:

Cam Smith has hit 13-for-38 with 11 RBIs and four home runs in Spring Training this season.

"I always thought it was possible," Smith said via ESPN.com. "I had a great group of guys to help me out to get here today. I always thought it was a possibility for it to happen. And we're here today talking about it now. So I'm very blessed."

The Cubs will hope that they do not rue the loss of a top prospect like Smith as he continues to shine with the Astros.

