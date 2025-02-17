Justin Verlander's brother makes bold prediction on older sibling's Giants season after $15,000,000 move

Veteran pitcher Justin Verlander signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the San Francisco Giants in January, and his brother believes that it will be a big year for him. The 41-year-old started the 2024 season on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation and failed to gain momentum after the injury resurfaced in the middle of the year again.

With Verlander now in Spring Training with the Giants, his brother Ben Verlander believes that he will have a great season in the MLB this year:

"Big year coming. Weird injuries last year never allowing him to get in the swing of things. Good the year before. Cy Young the year prior. He ain’t done."

Justin Verlander started his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers in 2005 and has since had a career that cements his legacy as one of the best pitchers the game has ever seen. Over the years, he has made nine All-Star appearances, winning the Cy Young award thrice as he picked up two World Series titles as well as the AL MVP in 2011.

As Verlander enters his 20th season in the major leagues this year, many believe that his best is behind him due to his recent struggle with injuries. Nonetheless, his brother Ben Verlander shared his confidence in his brother's ability through a post on Twitter.

The veteran has already reported from Spring Training with the Giants and looks like he is getting back to his best from the mound.

Watch: MLB veteran Justin Verlander mentors Hayden Birdsong during SF Giants Spring Training

As the San Francisco Giants start their first week of Spring Training, a recent video emerged where Justin Verlander is seen giving advice to Hayden Birdsong during a practice session. Birdsong started the 2024 season in the minors before he was promoted to the majors in June. The 23-year-old is now preparing for his first full season in the MLB this year.

It is clear that Verlander brings much more to the table than his numbers from the mound. As a veteran with an illustrious career, he brings a wealth of experience that can help younger pitchers in the team. It is clear that he will often mentor the younger pitchers on the Giants roster, as already seen from his first Spring Training session.

