Justin Verlander's brother points out glaring flaw in Yankees despite Opening Day win

The New York Yankees have dealt with big issues with players taking up first base duties in the recent past. They declined their primary 1B Anthony Rizzo's option in the offseason and signed Paul Goldschmidt in free agency.

Ad

Despite their win on Opening Day against the Milwaukee Brewers, there was a slight mistake that could have been costly. The incident occurred in the fourth inning when Brewers slugger Sal Frelick hit a swift grounder to first.

Yankees starter Carlos Rodon rushed to first base to cover the throw from Goldschmidt, but in his attempt lost his footing and seemed to take a scary tumble, unable to get the out.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This error was highlighted by Justin Verlander's brother, Ben, who took to X to give his opinion.

"Game 1 and already the Yankees are already having issues covering 1B," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yankees fans still remember Game 5 of the 2024 World Series when a similar miscommunication between the first baseman Rizzo and starter Gerrit Cole led to Mookie Betts reaching base and starting the Dodgers' comeback.

Expand Tweet

Ad

But thankfully for Rodon and Goldschmidt, they were able to put the incident behind them.

“I lost my footing and looked real unathletic there,” Rodon joked to reporters after the game.

Yankees win on Opening Day after strong start from Carlos Rodon

The Yankees took the home win in the Bronx as their offense backed up Rodon's start. In 5.1 innings, the Yanks starter earned just one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Ad

Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe gave the early impetus, both hitting solo homers in the first two innings before Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger capped it off in the seventh innings.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Rodon's new pitching arsenal that includes a new sinker to his already existing changeup, fastball mix.

"He was incredibly consistent for us last year. He’s capable of it if not more so," he said. "I just want him to really focus on his job every single day. Not just the day he pitches, now starts the process of when he gets back out there in six days.

Ad

"If he does that, the results will handle themselves. He has ability. That’s always my message to Carlos, just focus on chopping wood everyday."

Rodon is looking to have his best year with the Yankees so far. In his age-32 season, the $162 million starter will hope to lead the rotation, dealing with the absence of Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback