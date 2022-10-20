Justin Verlander's stats vs Yankees: Does the Astros' Ace have the wood on the Bronx Bombers?

Justin Verlander started Wednesday night in Game 1 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees in Game 1. Verlander is one of the best pitchers in the world. Even at the age of 39, he continues to mystify fans and fellow players with his arsenal of pitches that he can throw hard, and for strikes.

Verlander won the Cy Young Award in 2019 as a 36-year-old while playing for the Houston Astros. The recognition came as he amassed a 21-6 record to accompany an ERA of 2.58. He looks poised to win the award again.

Justin Verlander went 18-4 this season, leading MLB starters in winning percentage. His ERA was a jaw-dropping 1.75 over 175 innings pitched. Now, his team will come to rely on him as much as ever.

"The 15-strikeout differential between the Astros and Yankees is the largest differential in #postseason history" - @ Fox Sports MLB

With their win against the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, the Houston Astros are heading to the ALCS for the fourth time in six years. If they want to get past the big-hitting Yankees who boast such bats as Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton, Verlander will need to stand tall.

Justin Verlander made 23 career starts against the New York Yankees before Wednesday's game. However, only five of these came as members of the Houston Astros. Verlander faced the Yankees more often as a pitcher for the Detroit Tigers.

However, Verlander was undefeated against the Yankees in an Astros uniform. Out of his five starts, he had three wins and two no-decisions. He allowed eight earned runs in those five games, earning him an ERA of just 1.60 against the team.

"Justin Verlander on his desire to pitch into his 40s: “I want to play until they rip the jersey off me.” - @ Jon Morosi

Verlander's most memorable appearance against the Yankees came on May 1, 2018, when he lasted eight innings and allowed only three hits and no runs. Although it was ultimately a no-decision for Verlander, he struck out 14 Yankees hitters in that game.

Justin Verlander is the key to the Astros pitching success

Justin Verlander was truly up to form in the 4-2 win against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. He showed why he is in being considered for the Cy Young award. After giving up a solo home run to Harrison Bader, Verlander rallied in the way that he normally does. After six innings, Verlander struck out 11 Yankees and allowed only one run.

