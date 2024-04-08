Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton ventures into TV hosting with Hulu's new reality show 'Dress My Tour'

Kate Upton, wife of baseball star Justin Verlander, is not only a mother but also a supermodel, actor, entrepreneur, designer, and much, much more. She is a beloved icon for many, as she has been enthralling the masses with her knack for amazing fashion sense and carrying herself with grace and panache.

Upton took a break from her silver screen and modeling career after becoming a mother and welcoming her baby Genevieve with Verlander on November 7, 2018, almost a year after they married in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.

Now, after a long hiatus from the silver screen, she is making a comeback with a cameo role in "Sweet Dreams". Moreover, Hulu recently announced that Upton would be hosting a brand new show called "Dress My Tour," though the launch date for the show is yet to be announced.

The two main judges for the show are Marina Toybina, an Emmy-award-winning costume designer, and Laurieann Gibson, a critically acclaimed creative director and choreographer. Apart from the two experienced personalities, there will be an array of guest judges, including French Montana, Ty Dolla Sign, Jojo Siwa, and many more.

The show will feature 11 contestants on a quest to become the next best fashion designer for music stars, with the winner taking home an astounding prize of $100,000.

Justin Verlander has been actively supporting Kate Upton's comeback to her work life after her extended break. He has been observed accompanying the supermodel to various events, most recently her latest movie premiere for 'Sweet Dreams'.

Justin Verlander once credited Kate Upton for aiding him in fighting mental depression

Justin Verlander has shown tremendous support toward his wife's return to modeling and acting. Kate, of course, reciprocates this support and has even gone beyond just supporting him in the past.

On most Houston Astros game days, she is present in the stands whenever JV takes to the mound. She was also instrumental in helping Verlander cope with the mental distress surrounding his shoulder injury with the Tigers back in 2014.

During an exclusive interview with with Bleacher Report back in 2018, Justin Verlander credited his wife Kate Upton as the most influential figure in helping him cope with his mental depression back in 2014, as he said:

"She was instrumental in me not … like, jumping off a bridge. I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own shit. She was what I needed."

Since then, the duo has celebrated two World Series together, in 2017 and 2022. The latter involved their daughter Genevieve joining the celebrations inside Houston Astros' home, Minute Maid Park.

