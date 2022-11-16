Justin Verlander's wife net worth: What does Kate Upton do?

Justin Verlander has been married to Kate Upton since November of 2017. Fresh off the Houston Astros' first franchise World Series win, the high-profile couple tied the knot.

Ordinarily, marrying an MLB superstar like Verlander would come with a major status upgrade, but that's not necessarily the case for Upton.

Upton was a supermodel long before she married the Astros' star pitcher. She is incredibly famous in her own right. Sports fans will even remember her days as a swimsuit model on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet

Most MLB partners aren't as famous as their player counterparts, but Upton might have been more famous.

According to CAKnowledge, the model's net worth is $30 million. Thanks to a long career as a supermodel and a few acting credits (The Other Woman, Tower Heist and a few other films), she's amassed quite the net worth.

Comparatively, according to Freshers Live, Verlander's net worth is an incredible $160 million. Despite her fame and her own fortune, MLB contracts are quite lucrative and they've helped the pitcher accumulate a strong net worth.

When did Kate Upton and Justin Verlander get married?

Upton and her now-husband first met in 2012 when they were doing a commercial for MLB 2K12, the popular baseball video game. The following year, they went on vacation together, though she later clarified that she was single.

They began dating again officially a couple of years later.

Prior to the onset of the 2016 MLB season, the couple quietly got engaged. They didn't announce this for a little while, though.

When they got engaged, Upton said:

"I'm really excited, he asked me right before the season started so we've been keeping it on the down low for quite a while. So I'm excited to finally be able to share it with the world!"

It didn't take long for the two to tie the knot as they were married within two years of being engaged. Since then, they have been married for five years as their anniversary was a little over a week ago.

Poll : 0 votes