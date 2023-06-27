Justin Verlander is as perplexed as anybody about the New York Mets' lack of success this season following their loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Following the loss, a disapponted Verlander said:

"I don't think anybody saw this coming. Disappointing. Disappointing for everybody in this room, I know. It's disappointing for the fans. Just got to keep trying. If there's one thing that I know the guys in this room are doing is trying their ass off"

The Mets, who are 35-43 on the season and fourth in the NL East, have dropped seven of their last nine games. New York had high hopes going into the 2023 season after increasing their salary to a league-leading $344 million after a 101-win campaign in 2022.

Coming to the game on Monday, in five innings, Verlander didn't give up a run while allowing five hits and two walks.

Mets fans disappointed in Justin Verlander

Verlander faced criticism from Mets fans after being removed from the game against the Milwaukee Brewers after only five innings in the 2-1 loss.

Verlander pitched well in the first five innings, but his early departure prompted questions. Many fans expressed their concern on social media that Verlander would not be able to pitch a complete game when his team needs him.

Monday's game against the Brewers appeared to confirm the notion that Verlander might no longer be trusted to perform for his team. He pitched well, giving up only five hits and no runs in five innings, striking out five opponents, but he was removed just when his team needed him.

Since starting his MLB career in 2005 with the Detroit Tigers, Justin Verlander has established himself as one of the finest pitchers in the league. Apart from winning the Cy Young award three times, he has also won the World Series twice. Moreover, he has nine All-Star appearances and won the NL MVP and NLCS MVP awards.

