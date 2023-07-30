Justin Verlander trade rumors: Houston Astros have a strong interest in re-acquiring the ace

Veteran pitcher Justin Verlander is on the verge of becoming the latest departure from the New York Mets after reports suggested his reunion with the Houston Astros ahead of the trade deadline.

Verlander signed a two-year, $86.7 million contract with the Mets in 2022 with an option for a third year. However, the Mets' struggles in the MLB this season could see the ace pitcher depart the club.

The veteran pitcher has regained his form over the last couple of months after a slow start to his Mets career marred by a hip injury.

This season, the pitcher has pitched 89.0 innings and achieved a 3.24 ERA (Earned run average) with a 1.146 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched).

MLB Insider Héctor Gómez revealed that the Astros have a strong desire to reunite with the former ace ahead of the August 1 trade deadline.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 SOURCE: The Houston Astros intensifying interest to re-acquire Justin Verlander.



With the Astros struggling with injuries this season, the 40-year-old's return to Crush City could prove to be a significant signing for the team chasing the top spot in the American League West.

However, his return to Astros won't be a straightforward trade as the veteran pitcher will need to waive his full-no-trade clause to reunite with his former employers.

Justin Verlander's exit on the cards amidst clearout at New York Mets

While the Virginia-based pitcher's trade to the Astros might feel like a long shot at the moment, the Mets' deadline strategy became evident after the sale of Hall-of-Fame-bound Max Scherzer on Saturday.

Scherzer, who was signed along with Verlander this past offseason, failed to live up to his lofty standards in the MLB this season.

He was shipped off to the Texas Rangers after venting his frustration on the trade of David Robertson to the Marlins earlier this week.

Luisangel Acuña, Ronald Acuña Jr.'s brother, joined the Mets as part of the Scherzer deal.

The Mets are understood to be undergoing a transition, and the franchise won't want to miss on the chance of maximizing on Verlander ahead of the trade deadline.

The former Detroit Tigers pitcher enjoyed a trophy-laden stint with the Astros from 2017 to 2022, clinching the World Series on two occasions.

He won the ALCS MVP award and the Babe Ruth Award in his debut season for the Astros in 2017. He also clinched the AL Comeback Player of the Year after leading the AL in wins in 2022 following a turbulent 2021.