Justin Verlander trade rumors: LA Dodgers 'growing' to become favorites to land veteran pitcher

As trade rumours about Justin Verlander gather pace, the Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the ace to fill the gaps in their starting rotation.

The New York Mets have turned out to be a stop-and-start machine. With a record payroll in the sport's history, Steve Cohen expected the Mets to be NL East contenders again, like last season. That hasn't transpired, though. Even though they still have a 17% chance of making the postseason, they're better off at selling and rebuilding for the future.

They recently gave away veterans David Robertson to the Miami Marlins and Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers. Now it's quite expected that the next in line could be Justin Verlander, as his contract sum is a lot for the Mets who look to be in transition ahead of the 2024 season.

The 40-year-old signed a massive two-year $86.7 million deal with the Mets at the start of the season. There's also a vesting option attached to the contract for a third year worth $35 million.

If Verlander moves to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets are expected to pay a significant amount of money to complete the promised payments to the veteran starter for this year.

Why do Los Angeles Dodgers need Justin Verlander?

LA's injury-plagued starting rotation has been underperforming recently, with their starter earning more than six runs on average over the last month. Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin have strugled as Clayton Kershaw tries to hold the fort with the help of a few rookies who have come and gone.

With Verlander's arrival, the Dodgers could be expected to bolster their World Series chances, as the 3x Cy Young winner has had a solid season with the Mets. He has earned less than two ERA in six starts and will look to be part of a title-contending rotation.