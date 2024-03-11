Justin Verlander update: Shoulder issues set to sideline veteran ace for Astros' opening day

After a few weeks of uncertainty, it has now been confirmed that Justin Verlander will be out of the Houston Astros lineup on opening day. The news comes as the result of a lingering shoulder injury that caused the 41-year old to get a late start in spring training.

News that Verlander would be out for opening day was underpinned by a tweet from Astros beat writer Chandler Rome. Rome was replying to a tweet that suggested that Yankees ace Gerrit Cole may too miss the start of the season. Some were anticipating a Verlander-Cole matchup for the first game of the season, when the Astros play the Yankees on March 28.

"Justin Verlander is already out for Astros-Yankees on Opening Day" - Chandler Rome

The three-time Cy Young winner has not had an easy spring. After being delayed by three weeks, Verlander was not given the greenlight to face hitters, and instead resorted to throwing irregular bullpen sessions at the Houston Astros spring facility in Florida.

Despite his advanced age, Verlander has been very fortunate in the way of injuries. Last season, which he split between the Astros and the New York Mets, the Virginia-native made 27 starts, amassing a record of 13-8, and pitching to a 3.22 ERA.

"#Astros SP Justin Verlander talks about addressing his body in the offseason on @FoulTerritoryTV" - Full Seam Ahead

A longtime member of the Detroit Tigers, Justin Verlander's time in the Motor City yielded a Rookie of the Year Award, a Cy Young, and an MVP honor. In 2017, he made the move to the Astros, where he won the World Series mere days before tying the knot with supermodel Kate Upton at a lavish ceremony in Italy.

Justin Verlander is not the pitcher that he used to be

For a long time, many fans simply dismissed the notion that Verlander was getting any older. However, now one of the oldest arms in baseball, the inescapable truth of ageing is catching up. Recently, Verlander told the Houston Chronicle:

"Would I like to be out there for Opening Day? Absolutely. Am I frustrated? Absolutely. Am I excited about the way I feel right now? Also yes."

For a competitor like Justin Verlander, not being at the top of his game is indeed a frustrating prospect. However, making the necessary adjustments, and coming to terms with the stage he is at in his career may be the best way to ensure that he can remain in the show.

