Justin Wilson Free Agency: Dodgers reportedly add veteran reliever to minor league deal, pending physical

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday that they reached a minor league agreement with relief pitcher Justin Wilson. Robert Murray of FanSided reported that the 36-year-old free agent will be the latest player to join the Dodgers' ever-growing roster.

"Free-agent reliever Justin Wilson in agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers, pending physical, according to a source familiar with the deal." - @ByRobertMurray

The deal is reportedly a minor league contract with an invitation to Spring Training. It remains to be seen how much Justin Wilson has left in the tank given his age and injury history, however, he could be a low-risk signing for the Los Angeles Dodgers if he can turn back the clock.

The former fifth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates will look to return to the MLB after not appearing at all in 2023 as a series of injuries kept him off the mound. Wilson signed with the Milwaukee Brewers last season while he was still recovering from Tommy John Surgery.

He was on track to make his season debut last year for the Milwaukee Brewers in late July, however, a lat injury during a bullpen session forced the veteran back to the injured list. Justin Wilson did not have his club option exercised by the Brewers, thus making him a free agent this offseason.

Justin Wilson is an intriguing addition for the Dodgers given his previous success in the MLB

Although injuries have limited Wilson in recent years, he has shown his skills on the mound throughout his 11-year MLB career. The former Cincinnati Reds reliever has been impressive throughout his career, posting a 3.41 ERA with a 33-24 record and 510 strikeouts over 467.0 innings.

"Justin Wilson (36) last pitched in April of 2022. He underwent Tommy John Surgery and returned to the mound in July 2023, but suffered a left lat strain while warming up and missed the rest of the season. Career numbers: 3.41 ERA, 3.45 FIP, 120 ERA+, 25.9 K%. His brief 2022" - @BlakeHHarris

This will be the seventh organization of Wilson's career as the left-handed reliever has had stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, and Chicago Cubs. It remains to be seen if he will crack the Dodgers lineup, but he is certainly worth the gamble this late in the offseason.

