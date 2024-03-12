Justin Wilson Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for veteran pitcher after opting out of Dodgers contract

Veteran pitcher Justin Wilson has opted out of his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the hopes of landing on a team's Opening Day roster. The 36-year-old pitcher signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers this offseason in the hopes of making the team's roster but will now test his luck on the open market.

Expand Tweet

"LHP Justin Wilson, who impressed scouts this spring, opts out of his Dodgers’ minor league contract and becomes a free agent. He’ll be on someone’s opening-day roster." - @BNightengale

Justin Wilson has been solid so far in Spring Training, which may be a reason why he opted out of his deal. After impressing scouts this spring, Wilson will look to land a major league role with a club before the beginning of the new campaign.

While Wilson might not be a household name, he has enjoyed a solid career at the major league level. The veteran left-handed pitcher should find a number of teams calling about a potential contract after recording nine strikeouts and two earned runs over 4.0 innings this spring.

A look at three potential free agent landing spots for Justin Wilson

#1 - The New York Yankees

The New York Yankees could be seen as a potential landing spot for Wilson. The Bronx Bombers are entering the 2024 campaign with World Series aspirations and will likely bolster their roster however they can.

Wilson could be an interesting fit for the Yankees, who lack left-handed bullpen depth. He may not be a lights-out pitcher, but he has been an effective bullpen arm throughout his career.

#2 - The Los Angeles Angels

Another team that could benefit from adding Justin Wilson to their pitching staff is the Los Angeles Angels. In the wake of Shohei Ohtani's departure this offseason, the Angels are entering a new era of their franchise and will look to improve their roster wherever they can.

Expand Tweet

"Non-roster LHP Justin Wilson, who struck out 11 of 22 batters faced this spring, exercised his opt-out clause and is now a free agent" - @truebluela

#3 - The Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are deadset on returning to the postseason this year, and adding to their bullpen may be in their best interest. Much like the New York Yankees, the Chicago Cubs are relatively shallow when it comes to left-handed bullpen arms, a role that Wilson could fill for the club.

Wilson has previously pitched for Chicago, which could make a reunion intriguing for both parties.

