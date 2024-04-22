K-pop boy band ENHYPEN members to throw out ceremonial first pitch for Mariners at T-Mobile Park

K-pop boy band ENHYPEN will join the list of K-pop groups to have featured on MLB's diamond this season. The league announced that ENHYPEN members will be present on April 29 at T-Mobile Park to throw out the ceremonial pitch.

The trio of Heeseung, Jay and Ni-Ki will be there ahead of the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves.

According to Billboard, their fan, aka ENGENE, can buy a special ticket combo which will include a customized ENHYPEN x Mariners t-shirt. The shirt will feature the band's logo and the Mariners' name with the compass logo.

Interestingly, ENHYPEN member Jay was born and raised in Seattle and is said to be a fan of the Mariners.

The seven-boy band group is in the US for their Fate Plus world tour. On April 28, they will have a show at the Tacoma Dome. Moreover, their five-day US tour will kick off on April 24 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

Their other stops include Oakland at the Oakland Arena (April 26), Chicago at the Allstate Arena (May 1) and Belmont Park, NY, at the UBS Arena (May 3).

K-pop group ATEEZ marked their presence at Dodger Stadium

Since the start of the season, MLB has been graced by many K-pop and Asian stars. This may be in the league's vision to expand their fan base in Asia. Alluding to this vision, many MLB teams, especially the LA Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, have already invited multiple K-pop stars this season.

The most recent was K-pop group ATEEZ, who were present at the Dodger Stadium. Four of the members, including Yunho, Yeosang, Wooyoung and Jongho, were there. Yunho threw the ceremonial pitch ahead of the start of the game between the LA Dodgers and the New York Mets.

Moreover, their US visit was marked by another milestone as they became the first K-pop group to feature in the famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Moreover, the group, which released its first EP in 2018, recently announced their 10th EP, which is titled "Golden Hour: Part 1." It will be released on May 31.

