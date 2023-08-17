There are many young boys and girls in the Kansas City area with posters of both Patrick Mahomes and Bobby Witt Jr. on their walls. The star athletes are considered two of the best in their sports and have a loyal and dedicated fanbase in the area.

Mahomes and Witt Jr. share a lot in common. Apart from playing for Kansas City teams, they were both born in Texas. They train together in the offseason. Both players' fathers played in the majors and were both drafted to the MLB.

On Wednesday, Mahomes decided to have a little fun at Witt's expense. It may be the offseason for NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, but he could not contain the competitor in him. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback challenged Bobby Witt Jr. after seeing the Kansas City Royals shortstop post a 141 bat speed.

"I think i can get 142mph…@BwittJr" - Patrick Mahomes II

Bobby Witt Jr. has been working hard to improve his game. The right-handed hitter showed off his stuff on social media with a lighter bat that showed him record a bat speed of 141 mph.

Mahomes was a pretty good baseball player in his day too. The Super Bowl champion was a pitcher at Texas Tech and played in three games for the Red Raiders. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft but chose football over baseball.

Patrick Mahomes and Bobby Witt Jr. train at the same facility

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits an inside-the-park home run against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium

Since making his debut against the Cleveland Guardians on April 7, 2022, Witt Jr. has steadily established himself as one of the game's leading shortstops.

Witt Jr. is only in his second season in the majors, but has developed into one of the Royals' top players.

This year, he leads the Royals in home runs, RBIs, hits, runs and stolen bases.

Over 269 total games. Witt Jr. is slashing .263/.304/.456. He has already recorded 43 home runs, 156 RBIs and 283 hits over 1076 at-bats.

At an age of 23, there is room to grow and improve for Witt Jr. Working alongside two-time Super Bowl winner and two-time MVP Mahomes is a great start.